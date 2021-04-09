ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been a year of unexpected situations for Vedrana Stojanovic and Terry Conklin.

​“Losing our jobs so close to each other — we had no idea what was going to even happen in the future,” Stojanovic said.

When the pandemic hit, the couple lost their jobs within one month of each other.

“It was definitely a rough year,” Stojanovic said.

And unexpectedly, during an already difficult situation for both of them, they had to start thinking about a third person.

“Then finding out we were pregnant. It was definitely a stressful time because we were still trying to navigate this pandemic,” Stojanovic said.

Many parents have had to navigate through more difficulties than usual during the pandemic.

Minssy Zamora is a family support worker for Children’s Home Society of Florida, or CHS.

“Obviously, that could cause anger issues and other circumstances that we’re trying to avoid,” Zamora said.

Through the CHS Healthy Families program, Zamora helps parents deal with the stressors of life — in hopes of avoiding a crisis, where children might be neglected or abused.

“We try to help them find different strategies to get through those stresses. That way it could be more manageable for them,” Zamora said.

And the help is more needed than ever. Experts said child poverty will increase 25% from its pre-pandemic rate, which is around 210,000 more children in Florida.

Children are seven times more likely to be neglected and three times more likely to experience abuse when living in poverty.

Stacey Dano is a senior director for early childhood services with CHS.

“The pressures and predictors of child abuse and neglect are associated with the pandemic are anxiety, loss of income, loss of employment,” Dano said.

Dano said coaching parents on how to deal with difficulties has proven successful and is helping to keep children safe and families together.

Now, in the CHS program, these expecting parents are more optimistic about their future.

“I feel like it’s much better now. We at least know a little bit more and things have calmed down a little bit and I feel like we’re navigating little bit better now,” Stojanovic said.

CHS administrators said it takes the community to ensure the safety of children. The organization is encouraging everyone to stay vigilant in recognizing signs of abuse and neglect.