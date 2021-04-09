ORLANDO, Fla. — High school seniors may still be able to graduate if they fail the Florida Standard Assessments, according to a new emergency order issued Friday by the state of Florida.

What You Need To Know As FSA testing begins, state Department of Education issues emergency order



Order says students expected to graduate in 2021 can get waiver on passing FSA



3rd-graders can also advance; decisions will be made by district, order says



The Florida emergency order makes a concession that parents, students, and schools alike have requested for months.

The order says high schoolers should be expected to pass the exams. However, for students expected to graduate in spring 2021, school districts are authorized to waive the requirement, if the student's academic record shows a "comparable level of achievement."

Those determinations would be made on a case-by-case basis.

Third-graders also may still be move on to the fourth grade if they don't pass the tests.

The order allows third grade students to be promoted to fourth grade even if they don't achieve a level 2 or better on the English Language Arts FSA, as long as the district can prove the student is performing at that level.

The district would have to provide "reliable evidence of a student's performance" through a good-cause exemption or other means.

Districts are also allowed to determine final course grades in classes with end-of-course exams, where the scores affect that final grade. The final grades would only be determined by a student's performance in the course for the 2020 to 2021 school year.

The new order also pushes back the deadline for students to get the required SAT or ACT test scores needed to qualify for a Bright Futures or Florida Medallion Scholarship. The deadline is extended to December 1, 2021.

Schools in Florida will also be able to keep their designations before the pandemic began, including schools of excellence, schools need improvement, low-performing or persistently low-performing schools.

This is a developing story and is being updated. Check back for more details.

