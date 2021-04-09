ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Greenberg, an ally of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, pleaded not guilty in federal court to nearly two dozen new charges filed against him, a day after he was granted a plea deadline by a federal judge on initial charges of sex trafficking.

The case has brought renewed scrutiny on Gaetz, who, along with Greenberg, are being examined by federal prosecutors over allegations they may have paid underage girls for sex with money and gifts.

Neither Greenberg, who'd waived his right to appear in court, nor his lawyer Fritz Scheller were at Friday's brief arraignment hearing at the George C. Young Federal Annex Courthouse in downtown Orlando.

On Thursday during a short status hearing, U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell set a May 15 deadline for both sides to reach a plea agreement, signaling that a deal could be coming for the former Seminole County tax collector.

His latest indictment, filed in federal court last Tuesday, accuses him of using his position to embezzle more than $400,000. He’s also accused of resurrecting two defunct companies after his arrest last year, then fraudulently obtaining more than $432,000 in loans meant to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Greenberg was initially charged by federal investigators with sex trafficking of a child and an identity theft scheme against a political foe. In all, he's facing 33 charges.

"If I get a plea agreement in the case, it’s not something that I’m going to sign right away. I have to go over it with my client. There’s also some pushback and negotiation,” Scheller said.