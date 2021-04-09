The U.S. House Committee on Ethics announced Friday that it has opened separate investigations into GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL) and Tom Reed (NY) amid allegations of sexual misconduct against the two men.

“The committee is aware of public allegations that representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, inviolation of House Rules, laws or other standards of conduct,” a statement from Chairman Theodore E. Deutch (D-FL) and ranking member Jackie Walorski (R-IN) read in part.

The committee released a separate statement regarding the investigation into Reed, writing in part: “The committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Tom Reed may have engaged in sexual misconduct, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct.”

“The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a) has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations,” both statements read.

Both statements noted that the investigation does not mean a violation has necessarily occurred, and said the Committee will not be making any additional statements at this time.

The deepening of the scrutiny of the congressmen comes as Gaetz has retained two prominent New York attorneys as he faces a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls.

Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner will lead the Florida Republican’s legal team, a Gaetz spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

“Matt has always been a fighter. A fighter for his constituents, a fighter for the country, and a fighter for the Constitution. He’s going to fight back against the unfounded allegations against him,” the statement said, adding that the lawyers “will take the fight to those trying to smear his name with falsehoods.”

Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing. He has said he plans to keep his seat.

But a potentially ominous sign occurred in a Florida court on Thursday when it was revealed that a Gaetz associate, Joel Greenberg, a former county tax collector, is working toward a plea deal. Such a move could potentially open the door for Greenberg’s cooperation against Gaetz.

Prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly. Greenberg entered a not guilty plea Friday through his attorney to a variety of charges ranging from child sex trafficking to fraud. A judge has set a May 15 deadline for Greenberg to reach a plea deal.

As for Rep. Reed, Nicolette Davis, a former lobbyist, accused him of unhooking her bra at a bar in 2017.

While Reed initially said the account was inaccurate, he formally apologized to Davis, his family, and constituents in late March, and said he would not seek re-election in 2022.

"This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done," Reed said, noting that he was struggling with alcohol issues at the time and entered treatment later that year. "Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you."

Reed, who was previously considering a run for governor, has been replaced as the co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.