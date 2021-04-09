Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, the raspy-voiced hip-hop artist who produced the songs "Ruff Ryders' Anthem'' and "Party Up (Up in Here)," has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 50.

Astatement from relatives said he died "with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.''

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," his family said in a statement released Friday. “He loved his family with all of his heart, and we cherish the times we spent with him."

"Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," the statement continued. "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

Simmons' family asked for privacy as they mourn his loss, and said they will provide an update at a later date with information about his memorial service.

The rapper had struggled with drug addiction since his teenage years. His lawyer, Murray Richman, had earlier said he could not confirm reports that DMX overdosed.

Tributes to the rapper poured in on Friday, from musicians to athletes and even politicians, showing just how far his musical influence reached.

Eve, one of the pioneering women in rap who considered DMX a mentor and was signed to the Ruff Ryders Entertainment label, wrote that she "will be forever grateful to have known" DMX.

"You were one of the most special people I have ever met. Full of Humour,talent,wisdom and love and most of all loyalty," she added. "This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL."

Fellow New York rapper Fat Joe recounted DMX's struggles in his tribute: "It hasn’t been an easy journey for you but that’s what makes you X."

"We love you my brother I’m so sorry for the family’s lost this is one of the most saddest days in Hip Hop," he added. "God bless you X your music will live forever and we’ll never forget you or the impact you’ve had in the game."

Ludacris said that the impact DMX had on culture is "Unprecedented."

"Rest in paradise LEGEND," LeBron James wrote.

New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman sent prayers of healing to DMX's family, adding "may his spirit live on in Mount Vernon and worldwide through the impact your music had on us all."

Sending love, strength, and healing to DMX's family.



NFL champion Damien woody wrote, "if u can’t get amp’d up by DMX’s music then u don’t have a pulse."

NBA veteran Jamaal Crawford called DMX a "legend" who "gave hope to the hopeless."

"Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC," Missy Elliott wrote, "And when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT!"

"This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT," she added.

"His gift meant so much to so many," actor Halle Berry wrote. "Sending love to his family."

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album, "It's Dark and Hell is Hot,'' which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including "Ruff Ryders' Anthem,'' "Get At Me Dog,'' "Stop Being Greedy'' and "How It's Goin' Down.''

DMX followed up with four straight chart-topping albums including "... And Then There Was X,'' "Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,'' "The Great Depression'' and "Grand Champ.'' He released seven albums, earned three Grammy nominations and was named favorite rap/hip-hop artist at the 2000 American Music Awards.

DMX arrived on the rap scene around the same time as Jay-Z, Ja Rule and others who dominated the charts and emerged as platinum-selling acts. They were all part of rap crews, too: DMX fronted the Ruff Ryders collective, which helped launch the careers of Grammy winners Eve and Swizz Beatz, and relaunch The Lox, formerly signed to Bad Boy Records. Ruff Ryders had success on the charts and on radio with its "Ryde or Die'' compilation albums.

Along with his musical career, DMX paved his way as an actor. He starred in the 1998 film "Belly'' and appeared in 2000's "Romeo Must Die'' with Jet Li and Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah teamed up for "Come Back in One Piece'' on the film's soundtrack.

The rapper would later open Aaliyah's tribute music video, "Miss You,'' alongside her other friends and collaborators, including Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim and Queen Latifah, after Aaliyah's 2001 death in a plane crash at age 22.

The rapper also starred in 2001's "Exit Wounds'' with Steven Seagal and 2003's "Cradle 2 the Grave'' with Li.

But while DMX made his mark as one of hip-hop's most recognizable names for his rap artistry and as an actor, the rapper was personally stifled by his legal battles – he was repeatedly arrested and jailed within a decade – and drug addiction. His addiction first took hold at age 14 when smoked a marijuana cigarette that was laced with cocaine.

DMX pleaded guilty in 2004 after he posed as an undercover federal agent a nd crashed his SUV through a security gate at New York's Kennedy Airport. He was arrested in 2008 on drug and animal cruelty charges following an overnight raid on his house in Phoenix. He tried to barricade himself in his bedroom but emerged when a SWAT team entered his home.

In 2010, he was sentenced to a year in prison for violating terms of his probation. After he was admitted to rehab numerous times over the next year, he said he had finally beat his drug addiction.

First responders helped bring DMX back to life after he was found in a hotel parking lot in New York in 2016. The rapper said he suffered from asthma.

A couple years later, DMX was sentenced to a year in prison for tax fraud. Prosecutors said he concocted a multiyear scheme to hide millions of dollars in income from the IRS and get around nearly $2 million in tax liabilities.

After his release, DMX planned a 32-date tour to mark the 20th anniversary of "It's Dark and Hell is Hot.'' But the rapper canceled a series of shows to check himself into a rehab facility in 2019. In an Instagram post, his team said he apologized for the canceled shows and thanked his fans for the continued support.

Besides his legal troubles, DMX took the initiative to help the less fortunate. He gave a group of Philadelphia men advice during a surprise appearance at a homeless support group meeting in 2017, and helped a Maine family with its back-to-school purchases a couple years later.

Last year, DMX faced off against Snoop Dogg in a Verzuz battle, which drew more than 500,000 viewers.

He is survived by his 15 children and mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.