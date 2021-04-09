ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida vaccination sites are still administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after some adverse reactions popped up at vaccination sites in North Carolina and Colorado earlier this week.

What You Need To Know Small group of people had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in several states, including North Carolina and Colorado



Johnson & Johnson vaccine still being used in many Florida sites, including the FEMA sites



RELATED: Officials: States Should Expect “Lower Levels” of Johnson & Johnson Shipments in Coming Weeks Wake, Orange Counties Will Resume Giving J&J Vaccine. What Happened?



Health officials in the two states say 31 people say they experienced adverse reactions after getting the shot. That is out of 4,000 vacinations. Doctors we spoke with say the reasons for the reactions, however, could be endless, and they still recommend the vaccine to anyone who needs it.

When Joshua Radcliffe goes to work each day at the Wildwood Antique Mall he’s surrounded by familiar things. He’s comfortable. A coronavirus vaccine to him isn’t yet.

“Yes I think its a good idea,” Radcliffe said. “Yes if you are my parents, I encouraged them to get it. I don’t know about myself or my four kids.”

Vaccine hesitancy is nothing new, but after hearing the one-dose vaccine that Radcliffe was most intrigued by caused two vaccination sites to stop administering them temporarily, he has questions.

“How fast did they pass this through?” Radcliffe asked. “What is the group they are collecting the data from?”

Associate Medical Director for WorkCare Dr. Anthony Harris says that side effects have occurred with all current coronavirus vaccines, and that Johnson & Johnson, which was approved for emergency use most recently, was approved for a reason.

“They were approved because the data didn’t support any linkage to any severe increased risk for poor outcomes,” Harris said.

Many Florida vaccination sites are now administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.The FEMA site in Orlando is now primarily using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine — 3,000 a day at a minimum, plus Pfizer second doses. A manufacturing issue at one of the plants means states will get fewer doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming weeks, but the vaccine is still being recommended around the country.

As for what happened in North Carolina and Colorado, Dr. Harris says more needs to be done before they can definitively say there's a link between the vaccine and the reactions some experienced.

“First step is to see is there something that can be linked from a causal standpoint to the vaccine,” Dr. Harris explained. "Secondly, if that answer is yes what could it be? That is a long process unfortunately.”

It’s a process Radcliffe and many more are willing to wait for before deciding when they will get vaccinated.

“I’ll reevaluate, take data and see what’s going on,” the father of four said.

As will Johnson and Johnson.

Harris does say he will still recommend a J&J vaccine to those looking to get vaccinated. Spectrum News also asked the FEMA site if they have had cases of adverse reactions that required people being taken to the hospital, and they did not get back to us.