CLEVELAND — Thousands of recycled flowers are getting a second life with the help of the organization Big Hearted Blooms in Cleveland.

They repurpose flower arrangements to lift the spirits and boost the emotional health of individuals in all forms of care facilities



During the pandemic, they’ve focused on seniors in nursing homes who were locked down for over a year



Big Hearted Blooms partnered with Cleveland East Senior Network to not only deliver flowers, but dance, too It's all with an intention to cheer up those who need it most and make sure they know they’re loved

“Our purpose is to bring moments of joy to people who are having hard challenges by surprising them with a bouquet of flowers,” said Sue Buddenbaum.

Buddenbaum founded Big Hearted Blooms in 2018 as a passion project.

“The world needs more kindness, especially right now. I might not be able to cure cancer or solve the world's issues, but I can make our community happier by showing some kindness,” said Buddenbaum.

During cancer treatment, she realized how fortunate she was to have a great support system and how much that helped her stay positive and strong. She also witnessed first-hand how many people were fighting their health challenges alone. She believes kindness is contagious and came out of cancer with a cause.

"As I was going through treatment, I had a lot of support. I was really fortunate, but sometimes the people in the chairs around me did not. And I realized that the just small acts of kindness can make a huge difference when people are feeling isolated and scared," said Buddenbaum. "And my mother also had Alzheimer's, and so I spent a lot of time in facilities, and I also learned that even when she couldn't speak, you know, even just giving her some flowers would brighten her moment, at least. And it just made me realize that there were a lot of things that we could do that are just random acts of kindness that can really impact a person's day and maybe several days and maybe their whole outlook. You just never really know."

With the help of 150 volunteers like Jo Byrne, they get flowers donated to them from grocery stores, weddings, wholesalers and more. They then take those flowers that have already been used for their intended purpose or were on their way to the trash, and give them a fresh cut and a new owner.

“If I hand this to you, you’re going to smile. You'll be happy and so to do that at any of these places it absolutely fills your heart,” said Byrne.

They deliver the flowers to residents and staff in care facilities, all as a surprise.

“Look at the tulips! Oh my god, I love tulips,” said Lesley Trattner, the wife of Jay Trattner who’s a resident at The Laurels of Chagrin Falls. “Are those for me? Oh my god, thank you. This is wonderful.”

Since the start of this passion project, Buddenbaum and her volunteers have made close to 10,000 bouquets of recycled flowers.

“They’re beautiful, this is such a great idea, it really is,” said Lesley Trattner.

Small gestures of kindness can be very powerful. With one simple act, one person can touch so many people and help forgotten neighbors realize they’re not alone.

“They keep those flowers for several days and they think about how someone considered them and remembered them. And I believe that makes a big difference. And for the giver, it's fantastic — because I don't know if anytime you've tried to pay it forward in line in a drive-thru line or something, anytime you've done something — just a random act of kindness for someone else, it makes you as the giver feel very good as well,” said Buddenbaum. “And so there's nothing more special, actually. It really motivates me and brightens my day to be able to surprise some folks with a bouquet of flowers.”

A Joy-Filled Partnership

But it doesn’t stop at flowers. During the pandemic, Big Hearted Blooms teamed up with Cleveland East Senior Network who formed during the pandemic to dance weekly at different senior care facilities in the greater Cleveland area. The Cleveland East Senior Network is a group of people and companies that work with seniors or with care providers in the suburbs on the east side of Cleveland.

“It’s perfect. It’s a perfect marriage. They bring flowers, we bring other cheer,” said Melinda Smith, a volunteer with Cleveland East Senior Network.

Lesley comes to visit her husband Jay once or twice per week. Now that the weather is getting nicer, she’s happy to be able to get him outside.

“I think it’s wonderful just to raise your spirits and see something happy instead of four walls,” said Lesley.

Buddenbaum and volunteers with the Cleveland East Senior Network dance to entertain the residents who've been locked inside for over a year.

“This group is about networking with the heart and we want to give back,” said Smith. “I think it makes everybody feel good, and we need that today, right? We need a moment where we all can feel good and come together to make that happen.”

Jay Trattner said there was a whole lot of nothing to do during the pandemic and is thankful they came out as he enjoyed their performance.

“Absolutely, there was singing and dancing and music,” said Jay. “It brings me joy and fulfillment.”

He said his favorite part was singing Sweet Caroline with Smith and his only complaint was that they didn’t stay longer.

“They weren’t here very long,” said Jay.

“I thought they were terrific. They really were singing, dancing, everything and I was pleasantly surprised because I didn’t expect this,” added Lesley.

Buddenbaum believes a random act of kindness can help combat loneliness, lift people’s spirits and bring them renewed energy to keep pushing forward in their life challenges, whatever those might be.

“It's been really a great experience through the pandemic because we've not only been able to cheer individuals with a little music and a little dance and a little fun, but also then to leave them and their caregivers with some flowers to take home,” said Buddenbaum.

Big Hearted Blooms is currently run by volunteers. Buddenbaum hopes to grow the organization, add established staff and widen their distribution. For more information, you can visit their website.