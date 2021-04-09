CLEVELAND — Despite still being closed from the pandemic, organizers at the Capitol Theatre wanted to make sure that they celebrated 100 years since the theatre opened.

Organizers with the Detroit Shoreway Community Development hosted an outdoor party with cupcakes, balloons and a photo booth.

Back in 1921, the west side theatre was the spot to see silent films. Now everyone is just waiting for the theatre to open back up again so they can watch classic films and blockbuster hits.

This is the only historic theatre left on the west side of Cleveland.

Inside, you see century-old details, empty seat, and an ornate ceiling that was restored in the 80s after it flooded.

Outside, you see a crowd of people celebrating its vibrant history.

"We couldn't miss the opportunity to celebrate with our community, this really is an anchor of the Gordon Square Art District and everyone's favorite theatre," said Josh Jones, the marketing director for Detroit Shoreway Community Development.

In a normal year, 60,000 people come through the capitol theatre, but since the theatre didn’t have a “normal year," Detroit Shoreway Community Development are raising funds to keep it updated and open.

Their centennial campaign kicks off online after their birthday celebration.

"Our hope is that movie-goers can start to reconnect with each other,” said Jones. “Seeing a movie at the Capitol really is a community experience, and it’ll bring people back to the district where they can enjoy the shops restaurants and other arts organizations.”

His hope is already scheduled to come true this summer. After being open for 100 years, we just have to wait 100 days for the theatre to reopen on July 17. That day will be their first screening in over a year.

“I’ll be a safe return back to the vibrancy of Gordon Square,” added Jones.