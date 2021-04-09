INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Some of the industries hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to see a comeback.

Red Stone 14 movie theater in Indian Land, South Carolina is preparing to reopen this month as the economy continues to rebound.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, out of the 916,000 jobs added in March, the largest amount were added in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Along with restaurants and movie theaters getting back to normal, sports events are welcoming back fans, and major attractions, like Carowinds, are preparing for their return.

Red Stone 14 General Manager Tina Conklin believes as more folks get vaccinated, they’re ready to get back to live events and activities.

“I think they want to get out of their house. They’re tired of being inside watching TV,” Conklin says.

Red Stone 14 re-opens April 23 when Mortal Kombat comes to theaters.