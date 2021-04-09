LORAIN, Ohio — A facility that helps children in crisis is about to open a new location that almost triples its capacity.

The new and bigger Blessing House aims to change lives.

The finishing touches are being put in place as the bigger and better Blessing House will open in May and will be able help more children in need.

"It’s very exciting, and the kids that have been over see it (and) love it. Staff loves it. We are just very excited to have the opportunity that this space is going to present for us," said Sister Mary Berigan, the executive director of Blessing House.

Berigan took Spectrum News 1 on a tour of the new facility with her rescue dog, Ella.

Blessing House is where children can be placed while their parents or guardians are facing an emergency crisis.

The smaller Blessing House was just that — small, but this new state-of-the-art child care facility has 28 beds and more space for kids to feel better and safe.

"So this room is our play space. It’s a little dirty at the moment but we are working on that. This room will give us the opportunity for kids to have room to run around, get their energy out (and) do all types of activities that we just did not have the space for before," said Berigan.

Painted hand and foot prints on the walls represent the 1,500 children who have come through the doors at Blessing House, so now those prints will be made into wall paper and placed at the new facility.

"I put my handprint on the wall on the day I came in and my name. I think it’s wonderful, very wonderful and it helped me a lot a lot it’s who I am today. If it wasn’t for the Blessing House, I don’t know if I would still be here right now honestly," said Hailey Elsleger, a student who once stayed at Blessing House.

The 17-year-old spent up to 18 months at Blessing House when her biological mother could no longer take care of her. She was only 8-years-old.

"It’s honestly a really safe (place) to be and you might be sad at first, but when you meet these wonderful people, like Sister Mary and Donna, you’ll feel very happy you have a place to go and play and eat dinner, and it would be a good place for you to be," said Elsleger.