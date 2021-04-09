Brisket, ribs, pulled pork and more have found a new home at the newly reopened Handsome Devil barbecue restaurant.

After traveling throughout the country serving up their award-winning barbecue, owners Ed and Noelle Randolph wanted a spot to settle down. So after the lease ended at their original location on Lakeside Road in Newburgh, they went on the hunt.

“We wanted to find a permanent home and the majority of our stuff we do is on the road, so we have seven trailers, three trucks, and we travel everywhere. But it was important for us to have a brick-and-mortar storefront that we could call home,” says Ed Randolph.

What You Need To Know The reopening of Handsome Devil was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic



Randolph opened during the pandemic because he believed that is what the community needed as so many businesses were closing



He opened against the advice of his attorney and accountant



A major factor in his success is not just the barbecue, but also focusing on takeout business

After a little looking, they found 3 Corwin Court in Newburgh. That was in October 2019. But just as they were about to sign on the dotted line, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Ed Randolph says at the time, his attorney and accountant told him not to do it because nobody was opening a restaurant during a pandemic. But against all odds, the Randolphs decided to move forward, and they closed on the new location last April.

“We thought it was exactly what the community needed. You know, so many people were closing up and going out of business. A lot of people didn't have work,” says Randolph.

He was able to hire 13 full-time employees, and is still hiring more staff. During the buildout, he supported five or six businesses.

While he credits the power of barbecue for his success, focusing on the takeout portion of his business was a major factor.

“During the whole time for the pandemic, you really had to make sure that was your main concern because that was the only thing we were able to survive on in the beginning with the restrictions that we had," Randolph said.

While Ed Randolph is happy to have his permanent location here on Corwin Court, he still plans on traveling the country sharing his barbecue.