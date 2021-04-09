ASHEVILLE, N.C. — In today's society, women face many obstacles in the workforce, including the myth that women will not excel in male-dominated fields.

Erin Jordan is the only female head brewer in Asheville. She has hopes of that changing.

"It's fun, you know. It's a really rewarding job. It's a lot of creativity and collaboration,” Jordan says.

However, with all of that creativity comes many challenges.

"There has been lots of times when I have walked into a room and I have been the only female and they think that I am the tap room manager or they think that I am in marketing or something like that and I am like, no, I am a brewer here too,” Jordan says.

That feeling made Jordan believe she was underestimated, and that only pushed her to become more resilient.

"You have to learn to speak up. You can't be heard if your voice isn't loud,” says Jordan.

Jordan was a pre-medical student. She says she decided to go in another direction because of the state of health care.

"But again, beer is very science forward. [It] also has this element of art to it,” Jordan says.

Historically, brewing was done by women as they tended to the kitchen — cooking and brewing while constantly working with yeast.

"There are women in this industry. It may take a little effort to seek them out, but we have a sisterhood, and we do support each other, and we need you,” she says.

According to Auburn University, women only make up 29% of the beer brewing industry. Jordan believes those numbers pushed her to expand her skills that made her the pioneer that she is today. Her male counterparts have started to take notice.

"I know that she works her butt off, and I can see why she is inspiring,” says Brandon Audette with 12 Bones Brewing.

Jordan has been one of the leading ladies of the brewing industry since 2018 and says the highlight of her life is seeing her beer being consumed.