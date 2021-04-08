CINCINNATI — It took a health scare for them to do it, but one couple turned vegans changed their lifestyle and opened a food truck.

What You Need To Know Jamaal and List Kelly opened up the "Vegan Treats, Meats, and Eats" food truck in Cincinnati in January



They make food with only plant based products and use flavoring to make it look like comfort and soul food



They plan to open more food trucks and go to underserved areas

It might look like macaroni and chicken wings, but what’s in it, or what’s not in it, is what Jamaal Kelly said helped him lose 70 pounds in three months, but not exactly on purpose.

“I didn’t want to be vegan. I had a small health scare, and my wife threw all the food out, and when I came home from the hospital, we were vegan,” said Jamaal.

His wife, Lisa Kelly, still gets all the healthy foods ready, but not just for him.

“Once we were eating all our food, people were asking us, how do you make this? How do you make that? How did you all lose so much weight? And then that’s when the food truck popped up,” she said.

The couple opened "Vegan Treats, Meats and Eats" this year, a vegan food truck in Cincinnati.

“Everything we got, everybody swear it’s not vegan,” said Jamaal.

But the culinary-trained cook said what he makes has no meat, just plants that he makes to look like comfort food.

“I use a base Gardein meat, but then I also do my own little thing with it. I marinate it, and I bread it. I batter it,” he said.

He wouldn’t tell secret flavors, but it’s drawing people to the areas in the city where they set up shop.

He said their goal is to start more vegan food trucks and go to areas where cooked healthier foods are harder to come by.

“I want to be able to give to the people. It’s not just about giving to the people who can afford the food,” said Jamaal.

This after he said eating healthy changed his life.

“The doctor said I don’t need to come back and don’t need to take any medications. Everything else is just a blessing,” said Jamaal.