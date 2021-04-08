ORLANDO, Fla. — President Joe Biden’s announcement about his executive actions on gun control Thursday hit home for many in Central Florida who remember the Pulse mass shooting nearly five years ago, in June 2016.

Brandon Wolf, a survivor of that tragedy, was with Biden when he made his announcement.

“Today has been emotional,” Wolf said.

Wolf said it marked the day he was able to begin fulfilling a promise he made to one of his friends to whom he had to say goodbye.

“I promised I would never stop fighting for a world he would be proud of,” Wolf said.

The executive actions are limited, Wolf concedes, but he said he believes they will go far in making the country safer, and he urged lawmakers to do more.

“It was an invitation to Congress to do what they need to do — to find the political courage and the will to get real substantive change over the finish line,” Wolf said.

Not everyone completely agrees with Biden’s actions, however.

At Shoot Straight, a gun store in Apopka, employee and gun rights advocate Dillon Huckabey said the president’s plan to further enforce background checks won’t necessarily stop criminals from getting guns.

“It’s generally more bureaucracy than it is stopping criminals in our perspective, but at the same time, I think everybody’s on board with keeping guns out of criminals’ hands,” Huckabey said.

He also said he believes Biden’s plan to eliminate “ghost guns” — guns people assemble on their own, usually from a kit — violates an American right.

“Being able to build your own firearm has been legal since before this country, so I think that’s a pretty big step — a break in English common law — to go in and say that no one has the right to build their own firearm anymore,” Huckabey said.

Biden’s action marked progress, Wolf said, but it’s also up to lawmakers in Washington to enact long-lasting legislation.

“It’s time to stop hiding behind excuses and Senate procedure as a way of getting out of the things your constituents sent you to Washington D.C. to do,” Wolf said.

Biden also called for the U.S. Senate to take up gun control measures the U.S. House has already passed.