ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Masters kicked off Thursday morning capturing the attention of golf fans all across Central Florida. But one former golf pro in Ormond Beach transformed his home to feel like he's in the middle of the action in Augusta.

Tommy Craig explained he is a huge fan of the Masters, which is why he transformed his backyard to mimic the famous event.

"This is my favorite hole," said Craig, showing off the homemade version of hole 12 at Augusta National he took months creating.

He said this idea came to life during the pandemic and he quickly got to work.

"Just mowing all the time and seeing these bad areas that couldn’t grow grass, I was like, maybe a putting green would be cool back there and that’s how it all started," Craig said.

In just the last year, he built two holes, a putting green, the Masters leader board and much more. He's is not sure what the reaction will be when someone sees it for the first time.

"I really truly don’t know how people will feel about it," said Craig. "I know we love it, but I’m not sure how others will take it."

Craig will be hosting people throughout the weekend to check out what he calls Buckthorn National. He named his course after the street he lives on with his wife Stacy. Not only did they name their course, but they have their own hats, koozies and even T-shirts. He said he'll share those with his friends who are coming over to enjoy the Masters along with his creations.

"They haven’t seen any of the other stuff yet, so they’ll be in for a nice surprise," said Craig.

Craig's wife Stacy is just as involved as he is, helping with decor outside and indoors as well. Not only did she decorate nearly every room of the house to fit the Masters theme, she also recreated the entire menu that is being served in Augusta.

"It’s awesome, yeah, that’s what all my friends say, dude you are so lucky," said Craig. "But she likes it too, she enjoys hanging out here."

Craig said come Sunday, it doesn’t matter who’s at the top of the leader board, to him it’s all about time with friends.

"It’s everything," said Craig. "It’s not just who wins, we’ll have a blast regardless."

Craig has plans to expand in the future, sharing that his third hole will require a tee shot over his fenced-in pool.