TAMPA, Fla. — The popular Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine may be in short supply across Florida next week, according to data from Health and Human Services.

Weekly data numbers indicate Florida will only received 37,000 doses of the J & J vaccine, down from more than 313,000 shots that were available this week.

The other two vaccines being distributed statewide, Pfizer and Moderna, are relatively unchanged as far as availability and number of vaccines being shipped compared to this week.

Several pop-up sites across the Tampa area are still being advertised this week that will have the J & J vaccine available, but residents are encouraged to call ahead and make sure the sites will have enough supply.

Officials at the Tampa Greyhound Track vaccination site said they still plan on distributing the allotted 3,000 doses per day.

On Thursday, there will be two pop-up vaccine sites, at Tampa’s Copeland Park and at the New Tampa Community Park.

For more on the pop-sites scheduled for next week in the Tampa area, visit https://www.tampa.gov/document/free-covid-19-vaccines-available-67836​