BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health licensing board voted Thursday to accept Titusville medical massage therapist Thomas Grasso’s voluntary relinquishment of his license.

Twenty-one women have accused Thomas Grasso of violating them while they were patients



Grasso, from Titusville, faces multiple charges



To date, 21 women have come forward accusing Grasso of sexually violating them while they were patients.

In November, the Florida Department of Health issued an emergency restriction on Grasso’s license, concluding he constitutes “an immediate, serious danger,” but it has not revoked his license.

In December, Grasso was arrested on multiple charges and voluntarily relinquished his license, but the board did not vote on the issue until today.

FDOH has not answered questions as to why the board didn’t vote on the issue in January.

Grasso currently remains in jail on multiple charges. He has not been convicted of any of the charges against him. He is scheduled to be arraigned in one of four open cases in May.