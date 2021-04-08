RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Fairgrounds Southern Ideal Home Show is one of the first big events of the season, and it's happening this weekend.

Stores across the country will not only bring items to show and sell, but they will bring a sense of normalcy back to the Triangle.

Created in 1936, Burke Brothers is one of the oldest hardware stores in Raleigh. The name is a staple in the area for homeowners looking to fix up their properties. Like all stores, Owner Jeff Hastings is looking to get the family owned store more publicity. That's why he's going to the Southern Ideal Home Show this weekend.



"It gives us an opportunity to get in front of a lot of people at one time," Hastings says.



He'll be bringing some of his favorite products to share, including one of their best sellers, a Wilmington Deluxe and a Wilmington Master Grill. He says they've been hits all year.



"You look at the money they would have spent on vacations. As they're starting to work from home more, and starting to improve their house more, there's less of a reason to go on vacation when they’re creating their own oasis in the backyard," Hastings says.



Like any true family business, Jeff's son Tommy is helping out. He drives some of the items over to the fairgrounds and helps to unload the car. He's also hoping the family store will get what they've been waiting for the entire pandemic.



"Just interacting with new people. Letting them know what we do, trying to get new faces in the store," Tommy Hastings says.



The Raleigh Fairgrounds Southern Ideal Home Show will be open from April 9 to 11. For more information, click here.