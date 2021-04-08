Will Walker is a big fan of Mello’s Subs.

“I’ve been going to Mello’s Subs for over 40 years, ever since they were downtown. Mello’s Subs are the best probably in Central New York. The best I ever tasted anywhere, honestly,” he said.

What You Need To Know The Be a Neighbor Fund raised more than $27,000 to be distributed among some of Utica’s small businesses



Universal Bookkeeper, Made in Utica and McGrogan Design are behind the project



Donations are still being accepted

He’s not their only fan. The sub shop was nominated for the Be a Neighbor Fund. Universal Bookkeeper, Made in Utica, and McGrogan Design launched the project on February 1.

Mello’s Subs was awarded $6,000. Staff said the money will be used for general costs and bonuses for employees.

Further down Genesee Street, you’ll find Cafe Domenico, another recipient.

“I mean, yes, we need the money. We’ve been going through the pandemic for 10 years. We’ve been hanging on by the skin of our teeth but it’s the being seen that really really matters,” said Kim Domenico, the cafe’s owner.

Domenico said the money will be used to make improvements, but the award also serves as a motivational boost.

“All of a sudden, you have like this renewed energy to do other things that you’ve let go,” she said.

“We wanted to do something. We thought we should have been doing more, and this was a perfect opportunity. If there was more we could have done sooner we would have,” said Justin Parkinson, a co-founder of Handshake City. He’s one of the people behind the project.

Donations are still being requested to help keep paying it forward. For more information about the project, you can visit the Handshake City website.