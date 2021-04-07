MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A team of scientists from the University of South Florida’s College of Marine Science will head into Tampa Bay to study the environmental impacts of Piney Point.

Progress is being made to fix the problem and the immediate concerns with the leak have dissipated.

The evacuation order for homes in the area has also been lifted and the roads are back open.

Now the focus has shifted to trying to figure out the environmental impact of all of this.

The team of USF scientists is checking the waters for what they’re calling a research cruise. They’re going to collect water samples and fish to try to answer the big question how changes in the water chemistry affect marine life.

As of right now, there are more than two dozen pumps working to push over 23,000 gallons of water per minute out of the former phosphate plant’s largest retention pond.

Much of that water is headed into Tampa Bay.

What exactly is in the water that's being pumped from Piney Point to Tampa Bay?



DEP samples show it is not radioactive and passes quality standards. But it does contain phosphorus and nitrogen, which makes it slightly acidic and potentially harmful.@marcorubio 's take: pic.twitter.com/vQUj8kwFtd — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) April 6, 2021

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, that water meets most quality standards but it has elevated levels of nutrients and it’s also acidic.

The question remains how this wastewater will mix with saltwater in the bay? And residents who live by Piney Point have even deeper concerns.

"Absolute relief that our home is safe from any kind of flooding or toxic water,” said resident Suzy Ardila. “But we are really concerned about our wells. We have two wells here. We don’t know how that’s going to affect our well water."

County officials say that well water and drinking water are safe.

But as for the environmental impact, it’s not just USF looking into this. A number of state agencies are on the ground by Piney Point Wednesday.