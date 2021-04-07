ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — UCF, which has the largest enrollment amid public universities in the country, has opened up a mass COVID-19 vaccination site and on Wednesday began vaccinating students on campus.

The university has enough doses to fully vaccinate 6,000 students.

Sophomore Sammi Dadmi said she is excited to get her shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the Student Union.

“I am just grateful — a long time coming,” Dadmi said.

Throughout the pandemic she has been taking all her classes virtually.

“It was my comfort to be home,” she said,

After she is fully vaccinated, she said it will increase her comfort level coming back to campus.

“So looking forward [to the] the fall semester and the summer,” Dadmi said.

She is not only one. Mikela Garcia also managed to get an appointment at the Pegasus Ballroom inside the Student Union.

“This was the easiest way to get access and quickest way,” Garcia said.

She indicated she had a hard time scheduling an appointment at pharmacies and other places.

She said she is eager once fully vaccinated of “not being afraid of being hospitalized or being able to expand my bubble of friends and family. Being comfortable is going to be a huge relief.”

Vaccinations will continue at UCF on Thursday and Friday. Students must have an appointment, and the event is full booked.