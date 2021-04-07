Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal may be best known for his on-court heroics, or his memorable post-retirement segments on TNT's "Inside the NBA" as an analyst – but for one lucky person, the 15-time NBA All-Star took on a whole new meaning.

"The Big Diesel" detailed the story on "Inside the NBA" on Tuesday night, recounting to his co-hosts about how he made a young man's dream come true.

Shaq entered a Zales jewelry store in Atlanta to buy some new hoop earrings, when he noticed a young man asking how much he owed on an engagement ring for his girlfriend.

"I seen a guy come in – he was just so shy," Shaq said on TNT Tuesday night. "He was saying, 'Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?'"

The 4x NBA Champion asked the young man how much the ring cost: "I was like, 'My man, how much is the ring?' I'm not going to say the amount, but it's not a lot for me."

Shaq took out his credit card and paid for the ring on the spot.

"I was like, 'You know what? Tell your girlfriend I got her,'" Shaq said. "'I'll take care of it.'"

The man didn't want to accept Shaq's charity at first: "He was like, 'Man, I can't do that.' I said, 'Don't worry about it. I do it all the time.'"

Expanding on his point, The Big Aristotle recounted how he recently bought furniture for a woman who had a daughter with autism while shopping with his mother.

"I'm just trying to make people smile, that's all," the 2000 NBA MVP added.

Shaq was drafted No. 1 overall in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, where he became the first rookie to be named an All-Star starter since Michael Jordan and won Rookie of the Year for the 1992-93 season.

He then signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996, where he won his first three NBA titles alongside Lakers legend Kobe Bryant from 2000-02, becoming one of the most iconic duos in basketball.

Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat, where he won his fourth and final championship in 2006 alongside Dwyane Wade, and played in Phoenix, Cleveland, and Boston before retiring.

He also won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 and a FIBA World Championship gold medal in 1994, where he also earned the tournament's MVP award.

Shaq also starred in the film "Kazaam," released his own rap album, which went platinum, conducted the Boston Pops Orchestra, was sworn in as a sheriff's deputy in Georgia, starred in the fighting video game "Shaq Fu" and its sequel, purchased minority ownership in the NBA's Sacramento Kings, and joined the board of directors for Papa John's.