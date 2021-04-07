SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — For the second day in a row the FEMA-supported site at Valencia College received an extra 2,000 doses of vaccine than previously advertised.

Seminole County leaders, on the other hand, have been pleading to receive more doses, and have hid minimal luck.

It is the tale of two counties. Not only has Seminole County been asking for months to see their allotment increase, but this week and next Orange County and their site at the convention center saw a 6,000 dose increase to 24,000 total doses.

Getting a vaccine at the FEMA site in MetroWest for Rebecca Berciany was a smooth process.

“Grateful, gratitude is the word today,” Berciany, 32, said after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “In my country the situation is so difficult.”

Interesting note from @seminolecounty Emergency Manager Alan Harris. He sent a proposal to the state which included 4 vaccination sites in the county. One in @OviedoCityGov & @CitySanfordFL, a drive-thru site in @CityofAltamonte, & a mobile unit for underserved areas. @MyNews13 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) April 7, 2021

The Brazil native says she hasn’t seen her family in nearly a year, and is still going to wait a little longer for a visit. She’s also holding off on going out locally.

“Maybe 20 days after the vaccine,” Berciany said. “Maybe go to other places and stores.”

For the second straight day the FEMA site was awarded an additional 2,000 doses.

“As the day goes on the state may give us some further directive, but in the morning we are issued 3,000 doses of J&J a day,” State Public Information Officer Denise Whitehead said.

"We're begging Tallahassee for more," -@seminolecounty Emergency Manager Alan Harris. @fema @valenciacollege vaccination site was allotted an additional 2K doses for a 2nd straight day. Seminole County for months has pleaded for more vaccine to help reach herd immunity. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/E4h1Zj9GDA — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) April 7, 2021

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, allocation of vaccines is based on daily supply and demand reports generated by federally and state-supported vaccination sites. They also say that if a site is seeing a high demand, the state will send additional vaccines to help meet the need.

Seminole County’s Emergency Manager Alan Harris says he’s been pleading with the state for months to see his allotment increase, and has had little luck.

“We don’t know why some counties are getting an incredible amount,” he said. “Even to the point where on some state calls they say please stop sending us so much, we can’t handle it and we are begging Tallahassee for more.”

In fact, Harris says he even presented the state a plan to vaccinate nearly 10,000 a day.

Harris and other Seminole County leaders were hoping to have a drive thru vaccination site in Altamonte Springs with two other vaccination sites in Oviedo and Sanford, plus a mobile vaccination unit to serve underserved parts of the county.

“We have the EMT’s, the paramedics, the nurses, the school nurses, the staff, we can do a lot more,” Harris says.

Seminole County wants to vaccinate more, the demand is there, but the supply chain to Seminole County remains limited.

This week and last, Seminole County did receive 11,000 doses of the vaccine. On Friday officials will find out how much they will have for next week.

However, in previous weeks they’ve only had an average of 2,500 and 5,000 doses for one site for the entire week.