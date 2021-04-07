It’s been a nice week to get outside and put some miles in with your bike.

The popularity of cycling rose around the world at the start of the pandemic last year and it's evident that's not letting up. That means if you're in the market for a new bike, you may be having an issue getting one right away.

Last year, we reported numerous stories on how the popularity of new bikes really took off at the beginning of the pandemic.

Spectrum News visited the Bike Loft in North Syracuse where they're continuing to have a low inventory because of demand. However, they're not alone.

The owner said many shops across the country have struggled to get new bikes because manufacturing continues to be behind. On top of that, an early spring with nice weather locally has given people the itch to get outside early and put some miles in.

That means, in addition to sales, the Bike Loft has been busy with repairs and servicing people's bikes.

"We're struggling with that, but we are doing lots of repairs. This weather has really gotten people out of the woodwork. It's super early for us. Usually, this is how busy we are late April, early May," said Bike Loft Owner Lance Stonecipher.

Stonecipher said it's always a good idea to get your bike serviced. However, right now he reminds customers to be a little patient as appointments can take up to two to three weeks.

As for getting new bikes, you're still encouraged to get one, but plan on getting on a waiting list in most shops if you're looking for something particular.

And for details about getting a bike or on a repair, you can visit Bike Loft's website. ​​