Reopening has been a very exciting thought for many businesses over the past few months, but for the Palace Theater, and other theaters in Central New York, they’re not ready to welcome back the masses just yet.

As of April 2, arts and entertainment venues could hold up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. That number could go up if venues choose to ask event attendees for proof of a negative COVID-19 test, bringing the potential to 150 inside, or 500 outdoors.

Masks and social distancing will still be required, but opening weekend wasn’t the blockbuster many were expecting.

For venues like the Palace, securing the staff necessary to keep up with testing was a challenge, and with the time it takes to schedule bigger events, they’ve chosen to use the first month or so as a pilot rather than a return to pre-pandemic operations.

“Do we have the ability to handle the testing and all the additional work. So for the month of April, we are right now taking the lesser number, playing it on the safe side, because let’s see what more comes out and the last thing we want to do is put any of our safety at risk," said Palace Theater Owner Stephen Skinner.

One thing to mention about the Palace in particular, they have not been empty for the past few months waiting for the April 2 reopening. Because of their partnership with a local church, they have been able to host services, and the owner says another big partnership has been with funeral homes.

Since funeral homes don’t have the capacity to host many people with social distancing, the Palace has given Central New Yorkers a venue to pay their respects and have loved ones attend funeral services in person, which will continue at least for the next few months.