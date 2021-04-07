COLUMBUS, Ohio — As if starting a business isn’t hard enough, a young Ohio entrepreneur was dealt the massive challenge of dealing with the pandemic just weeks after opening.

What You Need To Know Jumping Fitness is an exercise program from the Czech Republic



Columbus instructor said she’s the only person in the Midwest to offer classes



Studio 86 just celebrated one year of being open



The first class for a new client is free

Heather Daye was just 33 years old when she brought her instructing experience from Los Angeles back to her home city of Columbus.

Studio 86 is her first business. She opened it March 1, 2020, right before Ohio issued stay-at-home orders.

“Within two weeks of opening, I had to close the studio and completely transition to online only,” Daye said.

However, she was determined to keep jumping over whatever hurdles came before her.

“There’s been many months where I’ve been wondering how I’m going to pay the bills for next month and am I going to make enough,” Daye said. “But, inevitably, someone walks through the door and says, ‘Hi, I want to pay for classes.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, thank God,’” she says.

Her secret to surviving is offering an exercise class called Jumping Fitness, a specific program born out of the Czech Republic.

“I’m one of about eight studios in the nation that teaches this style of rebounding,” Daye said. “I’m the only studio in the Midwest region that has it, and I’m the only rebounding studio in Columbus.”

It’s done on a mini trampoline without springs and has an attached handlebar in front.

“You have a little more intense workout into the body,” she said, describing all the benefits including that it’s easy on joints. “It’s fun, it gets a really good cardio-vascular workout.”

The handlebar in front is for what the “stomping” sections of the workout.

Daye said it increases “the anterior line of the body, the abdominals, while jumping to make it more intense.”

She said the perfect heart-racing cardio burst for anyone at any age and any fitness level.

“As a runner, I think I’m kind of cardiovascular-in-shape, but it’s tough,” said class participant Lisa Fraraccio. “It’s a tough class but it is so much fun.”

Because the studio offers virtual classes, it’s allowed people in other states to jump with them. Plus, Studio 86 also offers Pilates, yoga, and Barre classes.

For new clients, the first class is free. For more information, visit the Studio 86 website.