President Joe Biden is set to speak about his American Jobs Plan and Made in America Tax Plan Wednesday afternoon, a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure package the White House hopes will jumpstart the economy and get millions of people back to work by modernizing our roads, bridges, and water supply, and embracing clean energy solutions.

Hours ahead of Biden’s scheduled address, commerce secretary Gina Raimondo indicated the administration is willing to negotiate on the proposed corporate tax hike

In total, the jobs plan would invest nearly $2.3 trillion over the next decade; the White House says it could be fully paid for in 15 years if passed alongside his proposed corporate tax increase.

But the price tag on the package already has Republicans balking at massive effort they sum up as big taxes, big spending and big government.

A key concern for GOP lawmakers is the corporate tax hike Biden says is needed to pay for his plan. The current legislation proposes raising the rate to 28% and instituting a global minimum rate to dissuade companies from relocating in lower-tax havens. The hope is the returns from the tax hike will fund investments in roads, schools, broadband and clean energy, all approved by summer.

Ahead of Biden’s scheduled address, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo indicated the administration is willing to negotiate on that specific point in an effort to speed the process along.

“There is room for compromise. That is clear,” she said of the corporate tax hike at Wednesday’s White House press briefing, adding that the administration hopes corporations will bring other offers to the table as opposed to walking away completely.

Neither she nor press secretary Jen Psaki detailed how far the administration is willing to go, but implied the possible tax hike could be below the 28% proposal after ongoing negotiations with Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a longtime Biden ally, told Punchbowl News on Wednesday that there is "an opportunity here for us to come together around a smaller package" – namely "hundreds of billions of dollars" that would be "directly targeted at hard infrastructure" – which several Republicans told him they would support.

"Several fairly seasoned senior Republicans have surprised me by saying they'd be willing to vote for something up to a trillion dollars, and they're willing to raise some taxes to pay for it," Coons said. "One of the challenges is which taxes."

The proposal has also drawn criticism from business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, which argue that higher taxes would hurt U.S. companies operating worldwide and the wider economy.

Raimondo said she does not “agree with that assessment” that the plan will negatively impact job growth, saying instead “we must make these investments in infrastructure in order to compete.”

Biden’s effort to pay for infrastructure will effectively undo former President Donald Trump’s tax break for corporations, a signature achievement of the Trump White House and its partners in Congress.

The 2017 GOP tax bill, which all the Republicans voted for, slashed the corporate rate from 35% to 21%. It was supposed to usher in a new era of American investment and job creation, yet growth never came close to the promised levels and the economy fell into a recession because of the pandemic.

“With respect to taxes, there is not a shred of evidence to show the tax cuts in 2017 increased growth and productivity,” Raimondo said Wednesday.

Republicans have signaled zero interest in undoing the tax cuts they approved with Trump, and instead prefer a smaller infrastructure package paid for by user fees on drivers or other public-private partnerships that share the costs.