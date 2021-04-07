LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people in Lake County have been able to get the vaccine thanks to the health department giving shots at high schools there.

Cathy Raber and her family have lived in Leesburg for more than 30 years.

“This will be my third child that went to Leesburg High,” she said.

So it’s pretty convenient for them to get vaccinated right outside her son’s school.

“I’m just happy they’re having it here at the high school, you know, and we can make it a family event, rather than driving clear to Orlando or wherever,” Raber said.

She and many others took advantage of the pop-up vaccination site at Leesburg High School Tuesday.

Lake County Public Schools is providing vaccines at different high schools throughout the week.

They started at Eustis High on Monday and vaccinated approximately 300 people.

“So of course we want to beat that number," said Leesburg High Principal Michael Randolph. "So, a little friendly competition with the neighboring city,”

He says it’s a great spot not only for students, but for everyone in the city.

“To have it right here at the high school is huge," Randolph said. "We’re right here centrally located, next to downtown Leesburg."

Which has made it a lot easier for school staff who don’t have a car, like Olamae Tyndall-Graham.

“Good convenience because I walk," she said. "And right here at my back door, it was great."

She was thankful she could get it at her place of work, even if she is a little afraid of needles.

“I was acting like a little girl today, I’m afraid of shots ya’ll, ladies and gentlemen,” Tyndall-Graham said.

Randolph says it’s an honor for the school to provide people like Cathy and Olamae a chance to be protected.

“Having the opportunity and accessibility to have that right here in Leesburg is huge for our community,” he said.

On Wednesday, anyone eligible can get vaccinated at Lake Minneola High School in Lake County from 2-6 p.m.

Vaccines will be distributed from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Tavares High School.