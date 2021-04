ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines will start service next month to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

That's according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Bello says on May 20, a non-stop round-trip service will begin between Rochester and Orlando.

Flights will be on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday will come into Rochester at 11:50 a.m., and fly back at 3:10 p.m.