ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has made the COVID-19 vaccine available to its employees by opening a vaccination site on property.

​The resort's site is at its health services building, which is located near Epcot. The site, which is distributing the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, is only available to Disney employees, both working and furloughed.

“We’re continuing to work with community partners and helping local health departments and the state on their vaccine efforts,” Disney said in an email to Spectrum News.

Disney World is located in both Orange and Osceola counties. Disney said Osceola County reached out to the company for help with its vaccine efforts.

“Our Health Services team administers other vaccines to Cast (employees) and has the expertise and infrastructure in place to aid in this effort so we gladly agreed," Disney said in the email.

Disney employees were notified through email about how to sign up for a limited number of appointments at the site.

Disney World president Jeff Vahle on Wednesday shared photos from the site on his Instagram account. The photos show employees who had received the vaccine as well as the health services team who helped administer it.

“Sending a big thanks to our amazing Walt Disney World Health Services teams as they provide Cast with another option to receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” the post said. “We are so pleased to help Central Florida in its continued fight to beat the virus!”

According to Unite Here Local 362, the union that represents theme park and hospitality workers, Disney World is paying its workers for four hours of work if they miss part of their shift to get the vaccine.

The site comes as vaccine distribution efforts ramp up in Central Florida. As of April 5, all Florida residents ages 16 and up are eligible to sign up to get vaccinated. However, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for teenagers.