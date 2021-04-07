DARIEN, N.Y. — Darien Lake is hosting its first-ever drive-thru hiring event.

More than 1,500 positions are available at the amusement park, water park, campground, and hotel.

No experience is necessary and on-the-job training will be provided.

Anyone interested should apply online before attending the drive-thru event.

Applicants will receive an email to sign up for an interview time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Saturday, April 10, and Next Saturday, April 17.

Interviewers will wear masks and practice social distancing. Applicants are asked to also keep masks on during the process.

For more information on available positions and how to apply, visit this website.