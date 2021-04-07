FLORIDA — There are growing concerns as Florida continues to lead the United States in confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variants.

There are now more than 140 confirmed cases of variants in Orange County alone, and health experts say they only represent a fraction of what they are able to test for.

Doctors say the quicker the general public is vaccinated — especially at the pace of some of the bigger vaccination sites — the quicker the fight against the variants can be kept up.

Paul Maldonado’s son Payton is about to turn 14, but even with another birthday he falls short of being able to get a COVID-19 shot.

“Yeah, very, very frustrating, because even if he was 15, we would still be not close enough to the OK standards," said Maldonado.

Maldonado and his family have been cautious throughout the pandemic, and even though he and his partner have now been vaccinated, the variants, and his son's lack of vaccination, are the reasons why he’s not letting his guard down yet.

“Like three steps forward, two steps back kind of thing," he said. "We’re getting back again to a little more nervous, because we, my partner and I, could potentially have some kind of protection, but again, Payton has no protection against any of them.”

Research shows a growing number of people getting infected with the B117 variant — first identified in the U.K. — including children.

“It’s not the case that the B117 is spreading amongst children in the sense that many people are characterizing it," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease, critical care, and emergency medicine physician. "It’s the fact that the B117 variant is more contagious. So wherever it appears, it’s going to out compete the original version of the virus.”

Adalja says as children are getting back to activities, infections will naturally follow.

In all of Florida more than 3,100 variant cases have been documented, but data shows the vaccines are protective against the variants.

“The solution to the variants is vaccinations," said Adalja. "So, in any place where there is concern about the variants, the answer is simple: Just continue to vaccinate, and vaccinate outside the priority groups into the general public. That’s how you get control of your variant problem.”

In some potential good news for Maldonado’s soon to be 14-year-old son, Adalja said the Pfizer vaccine could be approved for children age 12 to 15 in a matter of months.​