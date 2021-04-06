Fast food company Taco Bell is hoping to hire 5,000 employees on a single day in April as part of its fourth-annual “Hiring Parties” event, the company announced Tuesday.

The company will aim to hire 5,000 new employees across 2,000 locations nationwide on the single-day event



Participating locations will host the job fairs in parking lots and patios for “on-the-spot interview opportunities”



Job opportunities will vary depending on each location’s needs, but will include positions across all levels

On Wednesday, April 21, thousands of Taco Bell locations nationwide will hold mass-application events for candidates interested in working at the company.

Opportunities will vary depending on each location’s needs, but will include positions across all levels, the company said in a statement. The roles range from what the company calls “bellhops” — employees who primarily operate tablets to assist in drive-thru ordering — to “food champion” and general manager roles.

“It’s no secret that the labor market is tight, which is why we are thrilled to host our fourth round of Hiring Parties in partnership with our franchisees,” Kelly McCulloch, Taco Bell’s Chief People Officer, said in a statement. “This initiative continues to be successful for us year after year, and we welcome candidates to join in to learn more about what makes Taco Bell a great place to work. We’re eager to welcome prospective new hires into the family and show them why working at Taco Bell can be more than just a job.”

This year, the chain plans to make special accommodations to keep applicants and employees safe amid the coronavirus pandemic by hosting the events outside. The 2,000 participating company and franchise-owned locations will host the job fairs in parking lots and patios for “on-the-spot interview opportunities,” per a release.

Some locations will even offer drive-thru interviews where applicants can go through the entire process without leaving their car. Among other safety protocols, candidates will be required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance between other people at all times.

The company first started its “Hiring Party” initiative in 2018 in hopes of “having 10,000 locations open globally this decade.” This year’s iteration is a marked increase from the company’s first go at a socially-distant mass hiring event during the pandemic; in November of last year, nearly 400 Taco Bell locations hosted a “Hiring Party” with an overall goal of 2,000 new employees.