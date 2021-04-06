CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is planning another Starlink satellite launch this week, which would be the company's fifth rocket launch from Florida in the span of a month.

The private space company said Tuesday afternoon that a Falcon 9 rocket was set to lift off at 12:34 p.m. ET Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying another batch of the mini broadband satellites.

A Falcon 9 blasted off from the same station two weeks ago on the fourth Starlink mission in March.

The company typically sends about 60 of the small satellites into orbit at a time. It's building a constellation of tens of thousands of satellites that will help deliver broadband access to underserved areas around the world.

The launch comes just days after an experimental SpaceX rocket exploded at the end of a test flight — one of several losses of a Starship prototype at the company's facility in south Texas in the past few months. The rocket, called SN11, followed the explosion of SN9 during landing in January and the March loss of another prototype Starship minutes after it had landed.

