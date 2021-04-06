OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, an 11-year-old girl was recently killed when a 19-year-old and 17-year-old were street racing and crashed into the SUV she was riding in. Following the incident, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez discussed plans to stop street racing in the county.

Lopez said U.S. 192, where this accident happened, is a problem area but not the only problematic road. During a Tuesday press conference, Lopez stood alongside the aggressive driving unit. Lopez said he doesn’t have enough staff to combat the problem and is asking for more funds from the county to minimize these types of incidents.

“This is not the 'Fast and the Furious,'" he said. "This is the real world, there are consequences, there are other people that use these roads."

“So when you take it upon yourself that you wanna race and you don’t have any type of experience as a driver, that is definitely not the proper platform to be doing it on the public roadways.”

Lopez explained his office is committed to its aggressive driving operations, and that he wants to get surrounding agencies involved, like the St. Cloud and Kissimmee police departments.

Lopez mentioned he has been addressing this since he came into office in January. The agency has given out about 700 citations for racing, reckless driving, or speeding.