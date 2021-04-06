Known as Florida’s Natural Choice, Seminole County leaders are now looking to add to its available nature areas through expanding its popular trail system.

It is a way to get some peace and quiet right in the middle of the city — riding, or walking, some of Seminole County’s 140 miles of trail.

It started out as a way for Summer Burkhart to get her exercise during the pandemic, but now riding Seminole County’s trails is so much more.

“Be with family. Meet new people and get our exercise in the fresh air,” said Burkhart.

And in the coming years, Seminole County leaders are planning to give Summer, and everyone else who loves the trails, more of them to use.

Richard Durr is director of leisure activities for Seminole County.

“This master plan looks forward another 10 to 15 years and says what are the other opportunities do we have in the system,” said Durr.

Durr and his team are working with county commissioners to come up with a plan to improve, and add to, the trail system.

With a preliminary cost estimate of around $90 million — one of their goals is to increase accessibility to the trails.

“Create these connections between neighborhoods and the trails between schools and the trails between businesses and the trails,” said Durr.

They are also proposing to add around 100 extra miles of trail.

It would include a new trail through the center of the county.

“There is a corridor we are looking at where we could possibly develop that into a major trail,” said Durr.

The project is a big investment, but Durr said it is well worth it.

“You have a healthier population. That has a direct impact into healthcare costs moving forward. You’ve got the ability for folks to use the trail system as part of their everyday lives. You’ve got less cars out on the road,” said Durr.

And the trails have been popular over the past year — traffic was up more than 200% when comparing the months during the stay-at-home order to pre pandemic.

“I think that will be very important to have more people come on the trails and to be able to see Florida for what Florida really is,” said Burkhart.

The Leisure Services team has already met with commissioners twice to discuss the master plan for county trails.

The team intends to meet one last time to finalize it.​