Norwegian Cruise Line announced Tuesday that it planned to sail again this summer, with itineraries scheduled from Athens beginning in July and from two Caribbean ports beginning in August.

Norwegian says it will offer seven-day cruises to Greek islands from Athens beginning July 25, plus weeklong Caribbean trips beginning from Jamaica on August 7 and from the Dominican Republic on August 15.

Given continued precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic, Norwegian said it would require all guests to be fully vaccinated and tested prior to boarding for those cruises.

“The growing availability of the COVID-19 vaccine has been a game-changer,” Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Harry Sommer said in a news release. “The vaccine, combined with our science-backed health and safety protocols, will help us provide our guests with what we believe will be the healthiest and safest vacation at sea.”

Norwegian stopped short of opening cruises out of Florida ports as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues a ban on cruises that originate from the United States. Tuesday’s announcement follows reports that the cruise line seeks permission to resume trips from U.S. ports on July 4.

Despite the ban, companies such as Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises and Disney Cruise Line have been accepting bookings for trips beginning in June out of Florida ports. Carnival made it clear to Spectrum News last month that it held out hope of sailing clearance soon from the CDC.

In the Norwegian news release, Sommer called it premature to make decisions about health and safety protocols for trips beginning Nov. 1.

“We will continue to evaluate our health and safety protocols and rely on science and our expert council as we make decisions and evolve our policies and procedures,” he said.