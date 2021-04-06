INGLEWOOD, Calif. — About once a month when things get a little hectic, Priscilla Luna grabs her kids and heads out to her own "Garden of Eden," located in Inglewood.

“Being a full-time mom and homeschooling and not having that access to the outdoors was really hard on us,” she said.

Luna drives 30 minutes from Lake Balboa to rent Nancy Terry’s backyard through a site called Healing Gardens, which allows people to book green spaces, much like Airbnb.



The idea sprouted about a year ago as a way to help both homeowners looking to make a little extra cash and people like Luna, in need of COVID-19 friendly spaces to connect with nature.



“Being stuck at home through the pandemic, we’ve done a lot more television, a lot more iPads,” she said. “Getting fresh air, getting some sun is just good overall for our health.”



There are 18 gardens to choose from in the Los Angeles area. Users can book spaces for exercising, reading, and even chicken petting.



“What I really love about this space and coming here is that it keeps the kids busy,” Luna said.



Rental fees are about $20 dollars an hour. Terry, the garden’s owner, said whatever she makes goes to maintain the space. She listed her backyard on the site because it was “meant for sharing.”

“In these times we just need that healing and that space that we can breathe in the middle of the city,” she added. “It’s so peaceful.”



For Luna, it’s a way to get her kids out of the house without having to worry about masks or social distancing.



“We usually rent out the space for about two hours,” she said. “We’re usually sad when we have to leave.”