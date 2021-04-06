ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — COVID-19 vaccines were in high demand in Orange County on Monday, the first day that all adults in Florida could get the vaccine.

The Orange County Convention Center’s 9,000-plus appointments were all booked within 45 minutes, the last time the portal opened up.

The FEMA site at the West Valencia College campus ran out of doses at 1:15 p.m. Monday, meaning some people were turned away.

The high demand in the younger age group is encouraging, health officials said.

Sarah Boyette, 28, was thrilled to learn she could sign up for her COVID-19 shot.

Her excitement though, came with some nerves.

“The whole experience for my own mother trying to get the vaccine was just really hard trying to secure that for her," Boyette said.

But with the timing just right, Boyette’s confirmation email came with a sense of calm.

“Amazing, relieved, just been waiting for it for months, so to finally be able to get the opportunity — a chance, actually — even just to sign up for it is amazing," she said.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is still waiting on official numbers to illustrate just how high the demand was Monday, and how many people age 16 to 39 snagged their shots, according to Alvina Chu, a department epidemiologist.

But Chu said what she has seen so far is encouraging, when it comes to controlling case numbers and lowering percent positivity rates.

“We are very optimistic that with this younger age group, which contributes the largest proportion to the number of infections in our county, that as those persons get vaccinated [as many as possible of those persons get vaccinated], that we will see a decrease as well," Chu said.

Orange County resident Ingrid Ramasini, one of those in the newly eligible group who turned out Monday to try to get vaccinated, said, “It’s great that people are getting it. Obviously, the older folks, they should get it first, and we are younger. So if we have to wait, we’ll wait.”

As the percentage of people who receive the vaccine will grow, Boyette said so will her confidence.

“Right now, I try to stay home as much as possible, but I feel like once we get a good part of the population vaccinated, then I’ll feel pretty confident in going out again," she said.

Orange County officials said it will be announced later this week when its portal will open for new appointments again.

Beginning Tuesday, the FEMA site will begin administering only the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That site will only have the Pfizer shots for those coming back to get their second dose of that vaccine.

The Orange County Convention Center will have a large supply of Pfizer vaccines for those 16- and 17-year-olds who want to get vaccinated, health officials said. To get vaccinated in that age group, a parent or guardian must sign a consent form, book the reservation, and accompany the teenager to the vaccination.

Another boost to the numbers among younger Central Floridians will come at colleges. UCF and Rollins both received shipments for vaccinations for at least some of their student and have begun contacting them to schedule appointments