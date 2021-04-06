Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who was killed in the line of duty in an attack last Friday, will lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans will lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda next week, sENATE Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday



Officer Evans was killed last week when a driver rammed their vehicle into him and another officer at a barricade near the Capitol



A ceremonial arrival will take place on Tuesday, April 13, with a Congressional tribute and viewing period to follow

“The United States Congress joins all Americans in mourning the tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes, Officer Billy Evans,” said Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement. “In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful.”

Officer Evans was killed when a driver rammed their vehicle into him and another officer at a barricade near the Capitol. The driver then emerged from the car with a knife and was shot and killed by police. Investigators believe Green had been delusional and increasingly having suicidal thoughts.

Capitol Police released few personal details about Evans, saying his family had requested privacy. Evans, a father of two, grew up in North Adams, Massachusetts, a close-knit town of about 13,000 people. His mother still lives in the state.

Evans loved sports, particularly baseball – the Boston Red Sox played a large part in his life, according to Jason LaForest, who knew Evans for more than 30 years.

“He came from a long line of family members that loved baseball and especially the Boston Red Sox,” LaForest, a close friend of Evans' sister, told The Associated Press. “He excelled in baseball and enjoyed playing baseball most of his life. It’s a passion that he instilled in his children.”

“As a young kid, Billy, of course, was the annoying little brother of one of my best friends, a title which he held on to for most of his life,” LaForest added. “But it was a joy to watch him grow up and become a talented athlete and a dedicated police officer, and, of course, the role in life that he loved the most, which was a dad.”

Evans attended Western New England University, graduating in 2002 as a criminal justice major. He joined the Capitol Police the next year.

LaForest said Evans never wanted to be known as a hero.

“He wanted to serve his country as a Capitol police officer and looked forward to seeing lawmakers and visitors who came to the Capitol every day, many of whom became friends of Billy’s in large part because of his good-natured sense of humor,” LaForest said. “And, unfortunately, Billy paid the ultimate price defending his country.”

But that's how Evans will no doubt be remembered – for his bravery, valiance, and heroism, with lawmakers paying tribute to him in the wake of the attack.

“It is now the great and solemn privilege of the House of Representatives and the Senate to convey the appreciation and the sadness of the Congress and Country for the heroic sacrifice of Officer Evans with a lying-in-honor ceremony in the U.S. Capitol,” the Democratic leaders continued. “It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time. May this tribute also be a source of comfort and an expression of gratitude to the U.S. Capitol Police Force, which has awed our nation with their courage and resilience during this devastating time.”

A ceremonial arrival will take place on Tuesday, April 13, with a Congressional tribute and viewing period to follow.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be limited to invited guests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.