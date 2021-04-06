MADISON, Wis. — A prized space, right across from the capitol between Pinckney St. and East Washington, stood vacant for far too long.

Luckily now, a Madison-area non profit expanding into the downtown district, thanks to the generosity of an area developer.

What You Need To Know Urban Land Interest, a Madison-area developer, donating three high-profile downtown store fronts to Boys & Girls Club of Dane County’



The hopes is that the non-profit continues its’ mission to serve kids and families while supporting the most underserved in the community



The ‘adult’ and teen focused center will feature support for the homeless and other at risk populations while providing youth with mentorship and legislative relations opportunities

Urban Land Interest is donating the rentals of three store fronts including the former American Family Dream Bank location. Boys & Girls Club of Dane County’s COO Dr. Sara Ghee says the company wanted the organization to create a pay it forward effort for the community. She says that is exactly what her non-profit intends to do.

"This previous year with the pandemic and issues around social justice, how do we leverage that in this space to move that forward in a very productive way so they have the tools that they need to make systemic change," Dr. Ghee said.

She can't wait for continued community partnerships, while using the center for something new: teen legislative relations, internships and mentorship.

"Youth advocacy is one area of our strat plan that we haven't had a lot of growth on, so of course as the Chief Operating Officer, I was super excited," Ghee said. "I'm like great because this is an area that we really need to move forward."

Meanwhile, Downtown Madison Business Improvement Executive Director Tiffany Kenney just thankful for the serendipitous use of the vacant locations.

"So here we are right now, with this space that's open and why not embrace the community, why not have someone as wonderful as the Boys and Girls Club take advantage of this space?" Kenney said about the motivation behind the generous gift. "We hope they stay for a long time and we figure out how to keep them in the heart of our city."

