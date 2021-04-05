CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It’s hard to believe, but we are getting closer to the summer.

That means spending more time outside or at the pool. If your teen needs a summer job, the YMCA needs your help. They’re looking to hire 300 lifeguards and aquatic staff for the summer season.

Olivia Pauldin has been a lifeguard for six years, and says she’s expecting busier crowds at the pool this summer.

“I definitely think we’ll see more people. I know last year a lot of people were still scared to come out just because covid was still so new,” she says. “I know now that the vaccine is out and people are a little bit more confident, the numbers are getting better. I definitely think we will see a lot more people out this summer.”

If your child is interested in becoming a lifeguard there are some requirements:

Must be 16 years of age

CPR certification must be completed with 30 days of being hired

Pass the lifeguard water test

To apply for a job or for more information, click here for the details.