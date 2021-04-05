JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Jamestown’s National Comedy Center Monday to announce how American Rescue Plan funds impact Western New York.

“Help is on the way with $1,400 checks for the vast majority of residents of this town,” said Schumer. "Help is on the way with many more vaccines, so that people can get vaccinated and go about their lives.”

Jamestown will receive $29.87 million, Chautauqua County will receive $24.6 million, Dunkirk will receive $11.6 million, and Chautauqua County towns and villages will receive $9.43 million.

Schumer said local governments can decide how to use that money.

A total of $100 billion in funding will go toward expanding vaccine distribution, helping live venues through the Save our Stages provision, pension relief, rental assistance, and an expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Credit throughout New York State.