ORLANDO, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady finally visited Disney World to celebrate the win.

​After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the big game in February, quarterback Brady uttered those famous words, “I’m going to Disney World.” And now he’s finally made the trip.

Brady spent Monday at the “most magical place on Earth,” stopping by Disney’s Hollywood Studios to experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney shared pictures from Brady’s visit, which building a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop and riding Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Brady’s celebratory visit comes months after his teammate Rob Gronkowski visited Disney World.

Typically, the Super Bowl MVPs would be featured a parade down Main Street U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom in the days following the game. However, Disney World canceled this year’s parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Disney Parks hopes to be able to bring back our other Super Bowl traditions next year, including letting football and Disney fans see and cheer on their favorite player in the park,” Disney said in a blog post earlier this year.