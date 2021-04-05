COCOA, Fla. — Small, independent pharmacies rushed to be ready now that COVID-19 vaccinations became available to all Florida adults as of Monday.

Felly Anderson got her Johnson & Johnson shot at West Cocoa Pharmacy last week and is now bringing best friend Beth Sherwood and their entire friend group to get vaccinated.

"I said to them, ‘You need to get the vaccine because we are all together, all the time,’ " Anderson said.

The group had a hard time getting online appointments with bigger pharmacies and decided to try West Cocoa Pharmacy -- and it worked because the local pharmacy was ready for the influx.

"It came quick," West Cocoa Pharmacy​ owner Dawn Butterfield said. "We've already gone through more than a hundred in 4-1/2 days."

West Cocoa Pharmacy has notified all the people on its waiting list, and now that all Florida adults are eligible for the shot, the waiting list is growing, Butterfield said.

Pharmacy officials expect to fine-tune the process and administer 50-60 vaccines a day.

"I'm going to go into people's homes that we learned about from Meals on Wheels, that called us, and we slotted them in," Butterfield said.

None of the vaccines are going to waste if appointments are canceled, she said

Once a vial is opened, it must be used in a matter of hours.

"I'm calling people, ‘Can you come in? or I'll come to your house,’ " Butterfield said.

It's peace of mind for this group of friends, who are planning an overseas trip in the Fall.

"This one is a great place to get it," Anderson said of the local pharmacy.