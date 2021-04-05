DAYTON, Ohio — Crown Equipment is looking to add 120 positions locally in New Bremen and hundreds across the country, including roles in engineering, IT, manufacturing, service and other key divisions.

Crown, best known for its signature lift trucks, is looking to support increased customer demands and support needs by recruiting from the Miami Valley.

“We’ve been blessed with increased business because of the pandemic with the supply chain issues,” said Crown Vice President of Human Resources Randy Niekamp.

He adds that a lot of people stick around once they secure a position with the company.

“(A) lot of longevity. People come here, they stay here,” Niekamp said. "It’s a great place to work.”

A great example of that model is Production Supervisor John Schmiesing, who has been with the company for 32 years. So what keeps him around?

“Of course the money — not going to lie about that,” Schmiesing said. “But the people. Great atmosphere here at Crown. You can’t beat it.”

Schmiesing’s career at Crown started on the floor level, working his way up through the company — something he said anyone can do.

He said the team takes great pride in their work but it takes good people to get the job done, which he hopes will encourage folks to apply for the openings.

“Whether you have a lot of machining or assembly experience or not, we will train you,” he said.

To apply for the open positions online visit crown.jobs and for more information on the company visit crown.com.