EL PASO, Texas — All eyes remain on Texas as the state continues to struggle with an influx of migrants making their way across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Facilities set up to temporarily house those migrants, including unaccompanied children, are at or beyond capacity and calls for the Biden administration to address the issue continue.
On Monday, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, will lead a congressional delegation on a tour of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sites currently housing migrant children in the El Paso area.
Joining Carper will be Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Rep. Norma Torres, D-California; Rep. Lou Correa, D-California; and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colorado.
According to a news release the delegation will hear from lawmakers about steps the Biden administration is taking to protect the migrant children, most of whom are from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
The tours will be followed by a press conference at 7 p.m. CDT Monday which will be streamed on Caper’s Facebook page.
On Tuesday, the news release states, the delegation will tour additional sites with the U.S. Border Patrol and will take part in a series of briefings concerning how the Biden administration is addressing the Migrant Protection Protocols wind-down process of asylum-seekers who were forced to remain in Mexico due to former President Donald Trump’s policy.