EL PASO, Texas — All eyes remain on Texas as the state continues to struggle with an influx of migrants making their way across the U.S.-Mexico border.

What You Need To Know Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, leading congressional delegation tours of migrant facilites in El Paso



Carper to be joined by Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar, among others



Delegation will meet with lawmakers about protection of unaccompanied minors



News conference to be streamed live Monday following facilities tours

Facilities set up to temporarily house those migrants, including unaccompanied children, are at or beyond capacity and calls for the Biden administration to address the issue continue.

On Monday, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, will lead a congressional delegation on a tour of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sites currently housing migrant children in the El Paso area.

Joining Carper will be Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Rep. Norma Torres, D-California; Rep. Lou Correa, D-California; and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colorado.

According to a news release the delegation will hear from lawmakers about steps the Biden administration is taking to protect the migrant children, most of whom are from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

The tours will be followed by a press conference at 7 p.m. CDT Monday which will be streamed on Caper’s Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the news release states, the delegation will tour additional sites with the U.S. Border Patrol and will take part in a series of briefings concerning how the Biden administration is addressing the Migrant Protection Protocols wind-down process of asylum-seekers who were forced to remain in Mexico due to former President Donald Trump’s policy.