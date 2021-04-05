SANFORD, Fla. – Despite mandates ordering the use of face coverings, many Central Florida businesses are choosing not to follow the rules.

​This comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s executive order last month, throwing out fines for businesses that don’t follow local COVID-19 related mandates.

Mel’s Diner in Sanford has made the necessary adjustments it was advised to do by local government as well as Centers for Disease Control guidelines over the past year.

After a year now, the owner says he feels burned out.

Inside Mel’s Diner on Monday, it's business as usual. But it’s the usual way of now doing things that has Mel’s Diner owner Scott Carroll, fried.

“It’s been over a year,” Scott Carroll says. “Yesterday I came in, and it was Easter, came in to check my sales for last year, and it reminded me I was closed last year for the three-week period right around Easter.”

The diner owner is now experiencing what many health experts call COVID fatigue.

“This is very much what all of us have been facing, this fatigue,” says Mark Henick, who has a master's degree in developmental psychology. He also says a key contributor to COVID fatigue is how it impacts people daily.

“Decision fatigue,” Henick begins, “of needing to change our lifestyles over and over again in the unpredictability of the environment.”

In the past year, Carroll has changed how he does business. His restaurant placed dividers up between tables, a divider between the cashier and guests, as well as having all employees wear a mask.

What he wants now, is to go back to his original ways.

“I don’t want to tell anyone to put their mask on, it’s not my place,” Carroll says.

Carroll’s reservations come despite CDC recommendations.

At Mel’s Diner wearing a mask for customers and employees is now optional. Bailey is a server at Mel’s Diner and continues to wear a mask. The server says it’s because her grandfather has suffered from stage four lung cancer for the past three years, and she is trying to make sure her two year old boy does as well.

Dr. Vidyasagar Vangala, a local psychiatrist, says everyone handles fatigue differently.

“I don’t think there is a right or wrong answer here,” Vangala says. “It depends on what the occupation or business it is doing.”

And when it comes to alleviating COVID fatigue that also depends on the individual.

"Recognize that there is no right way to recover,” Henick says. “This looks a bit different for everybody and there are lots of other people who have done it before. So you are not alone."

According to both mental health experts, COVID fatigue does impact everyone differently, but they say it has been Millennials, Gen-Z, and younger who have recognized and reached out for help the most in the past year.