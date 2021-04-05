Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said Monday that he would veto a bill that would have made the state the first in the country to ban gender-affirming care or surgery for transgender youth.

The landmark legislation would have prohibited doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

Gov. Hutchinson told reporters that the bill was a "product of the cultural war in America" and took issue with the fact that it "does not grandfather young people currently on hormone treatment," calling the bill "overbroad" and "extreme."

Hutchinson went on to say that the bill was "well-intended but off course," noting that it would create "new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people."

The governor's veto follows pleas from pediatricians, social workers, and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.

Though Hutchinson expects an override from the legislature – the state's Republican-controlled body can override his veto with a simple majority vote – he urged lawmakers to come back with a "more restrained approach" on the subject.

"We want to send a message of tolerance and diversity," he said.

It was the latest measure targeting transgender people that easily advanced in the Arkansas Legislature and other states this year. Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee’s governors have signed laws banning transgender girls and women from competing on school sports teams consistent with the gender identity.

Hutchinson recently signed a measure allowing doctors to refuse to treat someone because of moral or religious objections, a law that opponents have said could be used to turn away LGBTQ patients.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.