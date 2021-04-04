This time last year, the city was a ghost town, but now that indoor dining stands at 50% capacity, Easter dinner is looking much different this year.

In addition to finding lots of customers taking advantage of indoor dining along 2nd Avenue to celebrate Easter Sunday, lots of people were celebrating the holiday and the nice weather by taking advantage of outdoor dining.

One outdoor restaurant, Hütte, which serves Austrian food, is considered a hidden gem to customers who know about it.

Once you go down a staircase at Schaller’s Stube Sausage Bar, you’ll reach the Hütte, which barely had an empty table Sunday.

Molly Powers of the Upper East Side is a pastry chef at Eataly and a regular customer at Hütte.

She said now that she and her mom are both vaccinated, they were glad to be able to enjoy a nice Easter Sunday meal at a restaurant together, especially since it was just over a year ago that restaurants were banned from indoor or outdoor dining due to the pandemic.

“It’s the resurrection of life in the city,” said Powers. To go out, to have a nice seasonal meal with the food, wines, drinks. I mean, we’re outside, but it feels like we’re inside. So it’s a great turning point in this year, for sure.”

Benjamin Gutenbrunner, the manager of Hütte, says the restaurant’s opening last year was delayed to July because of the pandemic. He was grateful to see customers supporting restaurants and trying to return to some sense of normalcy this Easter.

“There’s nothing better, honestly, than to see happy faces. Seeing families sitting together at tables, and just seeing their smiles again knowing it’s coming back slowly,” Gutenbrunner said.